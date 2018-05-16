We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walls Mini Bites Vanilla Ice Cream 10 Pack 100Ml

Walls Mini Bites Vanilla Ice Cream 10 Pack 100Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream with chocolate flavour coating (33%)
  • Introducing Wall’s Mini Bites- a delicious, new way of snacking ice cream on the go! Our new format for Wall’s introduces an exciting way of enjoying ice cream, different to traditional tubs, lollies, and sticks. These pint-sized bites of ice cream are sure to bring joy with their delicious vanilla flavour ice cream filling and irresistible chocolate flavour coating. Have a Wall’s Mini Bite to bring flavour and fun to any occasion! These ice cream bites are perfect for bringing people together to share a tasty frozen treat all-year-round, especially as Summer desserts. Made with vanilla flavour ice cream dipped in a milk chocolatey flavour coating, these Mini Bites are ideal as frozen desserts or a mid-afternoon snack. Grab this sweet treat for a bit of light indulgence at any time of the day. These little ice cream cubes of joy come in a tasty vanilla flavour. Our tasty Wall’s Mini Bites contain 10 mini ice cream bites per pack, perfect for sharing with friends and family. If you like Wall’s Mini Bites Vanilla, why not try our other Mini Bites flavours? Including Wall’s Mini Bites Strawberry- a strawberry flavour ice cream dipped in a white chocolate flavour coating. For more information, please visit our website.
  • Wall’s Mini Bites are a new way of snacking ice cream on the go!
  • Vanilla flavour ice cream dipped in a milk chocolatey flavour coating
  • Our new format for Wall’s introduces a different and exciting way of enjoying ice cream!
  • Mini Bites are ideal as a frozen dessert or mid-afternoon snack
  • One pack of Wall’s Mini Bites contains 10 Mini Bites, perfect for sharing with family and friends as an afternoon snack or quick sweet desserts!
  • Share some Wall’s Mini Bites ice cream bites to bring flavour and joy to any occasion!
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, whey solids (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, butter fat (MILK), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, SOY lecithin, ammonium phosphatides, polyglycerol polyricinoleate), skimmed MILK powder, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain: nuts

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Czech Republic

Net Contents

100 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1429 kJ929 kJ
Energy (kcal)341 kcal222 kcal
Fat (g)25 g16 g
of which saturates (g)19 g13 g
Carbohydrate (g)25 g17 g
of which sugars (g)24 g16 g
Protein (g)3.7 g2.4 g
Salt (g)0.12 g0.08 g
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 1 portions)--

