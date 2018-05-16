Walls Mini Bites Vanilla Ice Cream 10 Pack 100Ml

Product Description
- Vanilla flavour ice cream with chocolate flavour coating (33%)
- Introducing Wall’s Mini Bites- a delicious, new way of snacking ice cream on the go! Our new format for Wall’s introduces an exciting way of enjoying ice cream, different to traditional tubs, lollies, and sticks. These pint-sized bites of ice cream are sure to bring joy with their delicious vanilla flavour ice cream filling and irresistible chocolate flavour coating. Have a Wall’s Mini Bite to bring flavour and fun to any occasion! These ice cream bites are perfect for bringing people together to share a tasty frozen treat all-year-round, especially as Summer desserts. Made with vanilla flavour ice cream dipped in a milk chocolatey flavour coating, these Mini Bites are ideal as frozen desserts or a mid-afternoon snack. Grab this sweet treat for a bit of light indulgence at any time of the day. These little ice cream cubes of joy come in a tasty vanilla flavour. Our tasty Wall’s Mini Bites contain 10 mini ice cream bites per pack, perfect for sharing with friends and family. If you like Wall’s Mini Bites Vanilla, why not try our other Mini Bites flavours? Including Wall’s Mini Bites Strawberry- a strawberry flavour ice cream dipped in a white chocolate flavour coating. For more information, please visit our website.
- Wall’s Mini Bites are a new way of snacking ice cream on the go!
- Vanilla flavour ice cream dipped in a milk chocolatey flavour coating
- Our new format for Wall’s introduces a different and exciting way of enjoying ice cream!
- Mini Bites are ideal as a frozen dessert or mid-afternoon snack
- One pack of Wall’s Mini Bites contains 10 Mini Bites, perfect for sharing with family and friends as an afternoon snack or quick sweet desserts!
- Share some Wall’s Mini Bites ice cream bites to bring flavour and joy to any occasion!
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, whey solids (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, butter fat (MILK), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, SOY lecithin, ammonium phosphatides, polyglycerol polyricinoleate), skimmed MILK powder, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain: nuts
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Czech Republic
Net Contents
100 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1429 kJ
|929 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|341 kcal
|222 kcal
|Fat (g)
|25 g
|16 g
|of which saturates (g)
|19 g
|13 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|25 g
|17 g
|of which sugars (g)
|24 g
|16 g
|Protein (g)
|3.7 g
|2.4 g
|Salt (g)
|0.12 g
|0.08 g
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 1 portions)
|-
|-
