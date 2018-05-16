We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Organic British Beef Steak Mince 5% Fat 500G

Tesco Organic British Beef Steak Mince 5% Fat 500G
£ 5.00
£317.06/kg DR.WT
Per 125g
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Lean beef steak mince 5% fat.
  • Typical percentage fat content under 5%. Typical percentage collagen/ meat protein ratio under 12%
  • FROM ORGANIC FARMS Full of flavour and finely ground for tenderness
  • Pack size: 15.77G

Information

Ingredients

 

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy520kJ / 124kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat4.5g5.6g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.8g26.0g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

