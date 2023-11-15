We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200ml
image 1 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 2 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 3 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 4 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 5 of Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200ml

Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200ml

4.8(194)
Write a review

£4.85

£2.42/100ml

Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200ml
Want to look mega-fab on a daily basis? This Aussie Mighty Mega Conditioner is your daily dose of dazzle to keep your hair feeling super soft, shiny, and full of bonza bounce. The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, and it smells a-mazing (if that ain’t mega, we don’t know what is!). Lightweight and gentle enough for daily use, your hair will thank you every morning!
DAILY DOSE OF DAZZLE: Conditioner that's lightweight & gentle enough for daily use, leaving hair super soft & shinyPROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredientsICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divineDON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plasticINFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus ExtractA IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Parfum, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Squidge a generous squeeze onto wet hair, focusing on the ends (yes, it’s really that simple). For MEGA results, use Aussie Mega Shampoo first (would we say anything else?)

View all Normal Hair - Everyday Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here