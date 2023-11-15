Aussie Mega Hair Conditioner 200ml

Want to look mega-fab on a daily basis? This Aussie Mighty Mega Conditioner is your daily dose of dazzle to keep your hair feeling super soft, shiny, and full of bonza bounce. The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, and it smells a-mazing (if that ain’t mega, we don’t know what is!). Lightweight and gentle enough for daily use, your hair will thank you every morning!

DAILY DOSE OF DAZZLE: Conditioner that's lightweight & gentle enough for daily use, leaving hair super soft & shiny PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plastic INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus Extract A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Parfum, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract

200ml ℮

