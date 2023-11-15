We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200ml
image 1 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 2 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 3 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 4 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200mlimage 5 of Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200ml

Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200ml

4.7(1662)
Write a review

£6.00

£3.00/100ml

Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200ml
Blonde or silver hair SOS? Don't panic, we’re throwing you an Aussie lifeline. This miraculous hair conditioner provides a much-needed boost of hydration and shine to your blonde hair or silver blonde hair, whether it's short or long, ash, golden or platinum. Infused with amazing Australian superfoods, this conditioner will do wonders for dry and dull hair in need of serious help. Plus, did we mention it smells incredible? 96 % natural ingredients (mixture of natural origin 86% purified water and 10% naturally derived ingredients, the other 4% for a good usage experience and product stability).
POWERFUL INGREDIENTS: Aussie SOS Blonde hair conditioner with Australian Wild Plum & Manuka LeafMIRACLE EFFECTS: a boost of hydration and shine to your blonde, silver or grey hair100% VEGAN : The formula is without animal derived ingredients or by-productsANIMAL-FRIENDLY FORMULA: Aussie is recognised cruelty free by PETAECO-CONSCIOUSNESS: I contain 96% natural ingredients. Please recycle me!INTOXICATING SCENT: Enjoy the delicious Aussie fragrance
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Histidine, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, CI 17200, CI 42090

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use: After using our kick (br)ass Purple Shampoo, add a generous dollop of this hydrating conditioner then, yep you’ve guessed it, rinse off. Follow with 3 Minute Miracle Blonde Treatment for the ultimate hair treat.

View all Colour Care & Purple Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here