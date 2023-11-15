Aussie SOS Blonde Hydration Hair Conditioner 200ml

Blonde or silver hair SOS? Don't panic, we’re throwing you an Aussie lifeline. This miraculous hair conditioner provides a much-needed boost of hydration and shine to your blonde hair or silver blonde hair, whether it's short or long, ash, golden or platinum. Infused with amazing Australian superfoods, this conditioner will do wonders for dry and dull hair in need of serious help. Plus, did we mention it smells incredible? 96 % natural ingredients (mixture of natural origin 86% purified water and 10% naturally derived ingredients, the other 4% for a good usage experience and product stability).

POWERFUL INGREDIENTS: Aussie SOS Blonde hair conditioner with Australian Wild Plum & Manuka Leaf MIRACLE EFFECTS: a boost of hydration and shine to your blonde, silver or grey hair 100% VEGAN : The formula is without animal derived ingredients or by-products ANIMAL-FRIENDLY FORMULA: Aussie is recognised cruelty free by PETA ECO-CONSCIOUSNESS: I contain 96% natural ingredients. Please recycle me! INTOXICATING SCENT: Enjoy the delicious Aussie fragrance

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Histidine, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Terminalia Ferdinandiana Fruit Extract, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, CI 17200, CI 42090

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage