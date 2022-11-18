Sma Comfort Milk From Birth 800G

Disappointed
Got told it works wonders for constipation as that's what my 6 week old was going though. Unfortunately I didn't find the formula great and overall didn't work for my little one. As you can see it doesn't dissolve very well and consistency is gloopy. Made this the required way with luke warm water and shook firmly. As for the constipation it took a couple of days an he was finally relieved, however i must say this milk makes your baby's farts and stool proper smelly! Overall not a fan.