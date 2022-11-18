We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sma Comfort Milk From Birth 800G

  • SMA Comfort Milk From Birth 800g
  • If you have any questions on our new SMA Comfort formula, please contact the SMA Careline:
  • UK 0800 081 81 80 - www.smababy.co.uk
  • ROI 1800 931 832 - www.smababy.ie
  • Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUkIreland
  • SMA® Comfort is a nutritionally complete formula for the dietary management of colic and constipation. It can be used as the sole source of nutrition from birth in place of your usual formula feed, and can be mixed with foods once weaning has begun.
  • Reduced lactose to help with colic and nutritionally complete.
  • Contains increased magnesium to help with constipation.
  • Easy to digest, 100% whey, partially hydrolysed protein
  • Thicker formula, may require a fast flow teat
  • Do not use with other food thickeners or antacids
  • Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies with different feeding issues and to applying these learnings to our own products.
  • We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Comfort, a nutritionally complete formula specifically designed for the dietary management of colic and constipation. If you are concerned that your baby has colic or constipation, speak to your healthcare professional.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • New formula, specially designed for the dietary management of colic and constipation
  • Suitable from Birth to 12 Months
  • Food for special medical purposes
  • This formula should be used under medical supervision
  • Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Potato Starch, Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Calcium Phosphate, Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (DHA (Fish Oil), AA), Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Choline Bitartrate, Calcium Chloride, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), L-Arginine, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, L-Histidine, L-Tyrosine, Taurine, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5'- Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see base of can. Use within 4 weeks of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
  • Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 3 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 90 ml, 3 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 4 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, 4 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 4 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, 4 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 5 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 150 ml, 5 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 6 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 6 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 8 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 240 ml, 8 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
  • Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: - kg, - lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: 7 Level scoops, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 210 ml, 7 fl. oz. (approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
  • This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
  • How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
  • Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
  • 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
  • 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
  • Thicker formula, may require a fast flow teat.
  • Do not use with other food thickeners or antacids.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • - Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
  • - We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
  • - For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
  • - For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food but not heated.
  • - For enteral use only.
  • - Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • - Do not warm feeds in a microwave as it will cause milk to thicken, and hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • - Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.

Approx. 190 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.2 g

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. This product must be used under medical supervision. SMA® Comfort is a special formula intended for the dietary management of bottle-fed babies with colic and constipation. It is suitable as the sole source of nutrition up to 6 months of age, and in conjunction with solid food up to 12 months of age. SMA® Comfort is not suitable for those who are allergic to cows' milk protein, lactose intolerant, or who suffer from galactosaemia or require a galactose free diet. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

  • SMA® Comfort Formula
  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA® nutrition careline
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
  • UK 0800 081 81 80 - www.smababy.co.uk
  • ROI 1800 931 832 - www.smababy.ie
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

800g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100 ml prepared feedper 100 g powder
Energy270 kJ/65 kcal2136 kJ/510 kcal
Fat3.3 g26 g
of which, saturates0.8 g6 g
of which, unsaturates2.3 g18 g
Carbohydrate7.3 g58 g
of which, sugars4.9 g38 g
of which lactose4.9 g38 g
Fibre0.3 g2.1 g
Protein1.2 g9.8 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.06 g0.5 g
Vitamin A63 µg500 µg
Vitamin D1.6 µg13 µg
Vitamin E1.3 mg11 mg
Vitamin K4.4 µg35 µg
Vitamin C9.7 mg77 mg
Thiamin0.06 mg0.45 mg
Riboflavin0.06 mg0.48 mg
Niacin0.44 mg3.5 mg
Vitamin B60.03 mg0.26 mg
Folate21.5 µg170 µg
Vitamin B120.16 µg1.3 µg
Biotin1.4 µg11 µg
Pantothenic Acid0.32 mg2.5 mg
Sodium25 mg195 mg
Potassium70 mg550 mg
Chloride53 mg420 mg
Calcium44 mg350 mg
Phosphorus26 mg205 mg
Magnesium8.1 mg64 mg
Iron0.67 mg5.3 mg
Zinc0.63 mg5 mg
Copper0.05 mg0.4 mg
Manganese0.02 mg0.1 mg
Fluoride≤0.07 mg≤0.5 mg
Selenium3.7 µg29 µg
Chromium≤6.5 µg≤51 µg
Molybdenum≤9.1 µg≤72 µg
Iodine 14 µg110 µg
Oligosaccharides (GOS/FOS)**0.4 g3.1 g
Taurine4.1 mg32 mg
Choline23 mg180 mg
Inositol4.6 mg36 mg
L-Carnitine1.9 mg15 mg
Nucleotides1.9 mg15 mg
α-linolenic acid (ALA)43 mg340 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)16.5 mg130 mg
Linoleic acid (LA)494 mg3900 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)16.5 mg130 mg
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Others--
Omega 3:--
Omega 6:--
**GOS/FOS Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides--
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5--

Disappointed

2 stars

Got told it works wonders for constipation as that's what my 6 week old was going though. Unfortunately I didn't find the formula great and overall didn't work for my little one. As you can see it doesn't dissolve very well and consistency is gloopy. Made this the required way with luke warm water and shook firmly. As for the constipation it took a couple of days an he was finally relieved, however i must say this milk makes your baby's farts and stool proper smelly! Overall not a fan.

