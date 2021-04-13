Hackney Gelato Raspberry Sorbetto 500Ml
Product Description
- Raspberry sorbet (vegan-friendly).
- Welcome to Proper Ice Cream.
- Proper ice cream is churned slowly. Really slowly. It keeps the ice out of your ice cream so you get more flavour and a smoother texture.
- This recipe is filled with crushed raspberries. We do the crushing ourselves in our kitchen in East London. It's a sweet, sharp and refreshing sorbetto and we're properly proud of it.
- Well done for reading all of these increasingly tiny words.
- Widely Recycled
- Great taste 2019
- Plant Based
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Freshly Crushed Whole Raspberries 40%, Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Xantham Gum), Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that also handles Milk, Egg, Sesame, Sulphites, Soy, Nuts, Peanuts and Gluten.
Storage
For best before end see base.Store frozen at -18° or below. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Name and address
- Hackney Gelato,
- Unit 6A,
- Uplands Business Park,
- E17 5QJ.
Return to
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|503kJ (119kcal)
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|of which sugars
|25.3g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
