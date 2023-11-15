We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Tesco Adult Dog Food Pate Selection Chicken, Beef & Lamb 12X150g
image 1 of Tesco Adult Dog Food Pate Selection Chicken, Beef & Lamb 12X150gimage 2 of Tesco Adult Dog Food Pate Selection Chicken, Beef & Lamb 12X150gimage 3 of Tesco Adult Dog Food Pate Selection Chicken, Beef & Lamb 12X150g

Tesco Adult Dog Food Pate Selection Chicken, Beef & Lamb 12X150g

4.7(29)
£5.45

£3.03/kg

A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
4x Chicken 4x Beef 4x Lamb At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutrition experts to create a range of dog food, with wholesome nutritious ingredients, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dog that live life to the full.Complete & Balanced Nutrition Adult Dog
Pack size: 1800G

Ingredients

Composition:

 

With Beef

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Beef 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.

 

With Lamb

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Lamb 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.

 

With Chicken: 

Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Chicken 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.

 

Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.

Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.4%
Fat content 4.5%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 0.8%

Calories 82 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

12 x 150g e (1.8kg)

Ingredients

Generic Label ; PÂTÉ WITH LAMB

Full information on Multipack

