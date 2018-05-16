Grenade White Chocolate & Cookies Ice Cream Bar 4X55ml

Product Description
- High Protein Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, with a Layer of Chocolate Flavour Sauce, Chocolate Flavour Cookie Crumb, with a White Chocolate Flavoured Coating with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
- Box - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 120 Calories per Bar
- High Protein
- Low Sugar
- 6.5g Protein per Bar
- 1.7g Sugar per Bar
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 220ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Chocolate with Sweeteners (16%) (Sweeteners: Maltitol, Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides; Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring), Protein Blend (Milk Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Coconut Oil, Sweeteners: Xylitol, Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides, Polydextrose, Chocolate Flavour Cookie Crumb (3%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates; Flavouring), Egg White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Sodium Citrates, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener: Carrageenan, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya, other Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen, must be -18°C or colder.For Best Before End see side of pack.
Number of uses
Serving size = 42g (55ml)
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 55ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100 g
|(as consumed) Per 42 g (55 ml)
|Energy
|1184 kJ
|497 kJ
|-
|285 kcal
|120 kcal
|Fat
|18 g
|7.5 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|5.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|19 g
|8.1 g
|of which sugars
|4.1 g
|1.7 g
|of which polyols
|10 g
|4.2 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|16 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.36 g
|0.15 g
