Baker Street Burger Buns 6 Pack
Product Description
- 6 Pre-Sliced Burger Buns
- If you want to make a legendary burger at home, a mouth-watering quarter pounder that tastes royally delicious, you need our original burger buns. Each bun is carefully crafted for the classic shape, the classic size and the classic texture - so you can enjoy your favourites at home!
- Your Burger, Your Way, You'll Love It.
- Lovingly baked and cleverly packed...
- ...So you can enjoy it for longer. At Baker Street we're passionate about delicious bread that lasts longer.
- Our clean, clever packaging process protects our unique bakes from the tiny micro-organisms that create mould, meaning less waste and great taste whenever you're ready to enjoy!
- Don't Recycle
- Baker Street is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
- Drive Thru Classics
- Just everything We Need to Make
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans!
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Prepared in an environment that handles ingredients which contain Barley, Sesame Seeds, Milk and Egg., Not suitable for Barley, Sesame Seed, Milk or Egg allergy sufferers. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.And Once Opened... To Keep this Product at its Best Reseal Between Uses.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For the Perfect Burger, Heat and Serve...
Remove all packaging.
Grill
Instructions: Separate and place under a pre-heated grill for 1 minute.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven: Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6, for approx. 3 minutes.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
Return to
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
- UK.
- Contact in EU:
- Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
- Unit 3B Dysart House,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
Net Contents
6 x Burger Buns
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each bun (50g) contains
|% RI* per bun
|Energy
|1255kJ/297kcal
|628kJ/148kcal
|7%
|Fat
|3.4g
|1.7g
|5%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|54.2g
|27.1g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|4.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|11.0g
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.6g
|9%
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021