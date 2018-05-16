We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

La Espanola Olive Oil Spray 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
La Espanola Olive Oil Spray 200Ml
£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml
One spray (0.25ml)
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3381kJ/822kcal

Product Description

  • La Espanola Olive Oil Spray 200ml
  • Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
  • Ideal for grilling and barbecuing
  • Olive oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
  • 100% olive oil
  • Non aerosol spray
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Refined Olive Oil, Virgin Olive Oil

Storage

Best Before End & Lot See Base of CanStore at Room Temperature

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 800 servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES & DIRECT SUNLIGHT.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Aceites Del Sur Coosur,
  • S.A. Ctra. de la Carolina,
  • 29, 23220 Vilches - Jaén,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • Acesur Ltd.,
  • Madison House,
  • 31 High Street,
  • Sunninghill,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9NP,

Return to

  • Acesur Ltd.,
  • Madison House,
  • 31 High Street,
  • Sunninghill,
  • Ascot.,
  • SL5 9NP,
  • UK.
  • www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
  • hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 1 spray (0.25ml)
Energy3381kJ/822kcal8kJ/2kcal
Fat91.4g<0.5g
of which saturates12.8g<0.1g
mono-unsaturates70.4g<0.1g
polyunsaturates8.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
of which sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0g
Pack contains approx. 800 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

