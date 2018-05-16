- Energy8kJ 2kcal-%
Product Description
- La Espanola Olive Oil Spray 200ml
- Oil comprising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- Ideal for grilling and barbecuing
- Olive oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
- 100% olive oil
- Non aerosol spray
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil, Virgin Olive Oil
Storage
Best Before End & Lot See Base of CanStore at Room Temperature
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 800 servings
Warnings
- WARNING: KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES & DIRECT SUNLIGHT.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Aceites Del Sur Coosur,
- S.A. Ctra. de la Carolina,
- 29, 23220 Vilches - Jaén,
- Spain.
Importer address
Return to
- www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
- hello@laespanolaoliveoil.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 1 spray (0.25ml)
|Energy
|3381kJ/822kcal
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|91.4g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|12.8g
|<0.1g
|mono-unsaturates
|70.4g
|<0.1g
|polyunsaturates
|8.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
Safety information
WARNING: KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES & DIRECT SUNLIGHT.
