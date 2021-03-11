Strings & Things Cheestrings Pizza 4 Pack 80G

90s Throwback
They used to do a Pizza flavour cheesestring back in the 90s but it was discontinued. Really pleased they've brought it back, our son loves them as a treat!
New
Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Pizza Cheese Seasoning (0.6%): [Herbs (Oregano, Basil, Marjoram, Parsley), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Tomato Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spice Extract], Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D
Keep Refrigerated
This pack contains 4 servings
4 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|1264kJ/
|253kJ/
|-
|304kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|4.5g
|(of which saturates)
|14g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrates
|2.5g
|0.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.36g
|Calcium
|780mg (=98% NRV*)
|156mg (=20% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|6.25µ (=125% NRV*)
|1.25µg (=25% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Children may require supervision when eating.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
They used to do a Pizza flavour cheesestring back in the 90s but it was discontinued. Really pleased they've brought it back, our son loves them as a treat!