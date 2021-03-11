We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Strings & Things Cheestrings Pizza 4 Pack 80G

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Medium fat hard cheese with pizza seasoning
  • - Check out our website for more inspiration
  • - Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
  • - To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit our website: www.stringsandthings.com
  • - Introducing New Cheestrings Pizza from Strings and Things. Our iconic Cheestring now blended with delicious herbs and spices to make the perfect pizza in your pocket. Enjoy the delicious taste with none of the guilt.
  • - A tasty lunchbox snack that's sure to be a firm family favourite.
  • - Strings and Things, good food made fun.
  • - Rich in calcium for healthy bones. Each Cheestrings contains 20% of the NRV for Calcium and 25% of the NRV for Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are need for the normal growth and development of bones in Children.
  • - Strings and Things are made to fuel your creativity
  • - Everything in our range makes snacktime fun time
  • - Strings and Things Cheestrings
  • - Strings and Things Cheeshapes Quirkies & Icons
  • - Yollies - Strawberry, Raspberry & Vanilla
  • - Less Plastic Packaging- We're by no means perfect we have reduced this plastic wrap by 20% and that's not all. By 2025, we aim to have 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging
  • Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
  • Fortified with Vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G
Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Hard Cheese, Pizza Cheese Seasoning (0.6%): [Herbs (Oregano, Basil, Marjoram, Parsley), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Tomato Powder, Spices (Black Pepper, Paprika), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spice Extract], Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Children may require supervision when eating.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • UK,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA,

Return to

  • Contact us at:
  • www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
  • (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
  • (ROI): 1850 924 632
Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy 1264kJ/253kJ/
-304kcal61kcal
Fat 22.5g4.5g
(of which saturates)14g2.8g
Carbohydrates2.5g0.5g
(of which sugars)1.0g0.2g
Protein 23g4.6g
Salt 1.8g0.36g
Calcium 780mg (=98% NRV*)156mg (=20% NRV*)
Vitamin D 6.25µ (=125% NRV*)1.25µg (=25% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value --
This pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Children may require supervision when eating.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

90s Throwback

5 stars

They used to do a Pizza flavour cheesestring back in the 90s but it was discontinued. Really pleased they've brought it back, our son loves them as a treat!

