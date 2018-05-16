Tesco Room to Roam Extra Large British Whole Chicken 1.8kg-2.2kg

- Energy1199kJ 288kcal14%
- Fat21.4g31%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 959kJ / 231kcal
Product Description
- Fresh class A whole chicken without giblets.
- From trusted British farms, our chickens are reared by selected farmers and raised in more spacious barns, giving them more room to roam and play. Room to Roam chickens are raised to the highest standards of animal welfare, and are RSPCA Assured and Red Tractor Enhanced Welfare Assured. Our Room to Roam chickens are fed a high quality corn fed diet that gives a succulent texture.
- Room to Roam Fed on a corn rich diet in bright and spacious barns for chickens to roam
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 40 mins per kg + 20 mins Place in a roasting tin and season. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for recommended time on front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns too quickly, cover with foil.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
0 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|959kJ / 231kcal
|1199kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|19.0g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
