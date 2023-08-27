Tesco Puppy Select 6X400g Cans

A complete pet food for puppies aged 2-12 months.

At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutritionist experts to create a range of dog food, with good quality meat, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dogs that live life to the full.​ Made in the UK 100% complete, with added essential vitamins and minerals PUPPY Mixed selection in Jelly 2 x with Lamb and Rice 2 x with Beef and Rice 2 x with Chicken and Rice

Pack size: 2.4KG

Ingredients

Composition: Chunks in Jelly with Chicken and Rice

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals. Chunks in Jelly with Beef and Rice

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals. Chunks in Jelly with Lamb and Rice

Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals. Additives (for all varieties): Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg.

Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.2g. Analytical Constituents (for all varireties): Protein 7.5%, Crude fibre 0.5%, Fat content 6%, Inorganic matter 2%, Moisture 80%, Calcium 0.4%.



Calories: 91 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 400g e (2.4kg)