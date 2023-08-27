Tesco Puppy Select 6X400g Cans
Ingredients
Composition:
Chunks in Jelly with Chicken and Rice
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Chicken), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals.
Chunks in Jelly with Beef and Rice
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Beef), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals.
Chunks in Jelly with Lamb and Rice
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, including 4% Lamb), Cereals (Cooked Rice 4%), Oils and Fats, Minerals.
Additives (for all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg.
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.2g.
Analytical Constituents (for all varireties):
Protein 7.5%, Crude fibre 0.5%, Fat content 6%, Inorganic matter 2%, Moisture 80%, Calcium 0.4%.
Calories: 91 per 100g
