Crusha Limited Edition Milk Shake Mix Lime Flavoured 500Ml

It's decent
Not as unpleasant as I thought it was be but I will definitely not buying this again.
This product smells great but they have used a ton
This product smells great but they have used a ton of sucralose sweetener which leaves the most disgusting aftertaste in your mouth had to throw it out there are much better sweeteners that they could have used like aspartame which doesn't leave a nasty aftertaste. such a shame.
Curdled
This product curdled my milk. Tried twice but then threw it out. Strawberry one was ok. Can you tell me why this should happen.
recommended
Love this but the milk only needs a few spoonfuls of the lime , if it's poured in it will taste awful, weak is best. Not much point in liking it too much though because it's limited edition .
Delicious. This and raspberry are definitely the b
Delicious. This and raspberry are definitely the best flavours.
ew
gross, dont be tempted
Yuck . Tastes vile and nothing like lime. I bought
Yuck . Tastes vile and nothing like lime. I bought two bottles but they are both going in the bin. Waste of money.
Absolutley love lime milkshakes,but they always se
Absolutley love lime milkshakes,but they always seems to be only be avaliable in limited tempory editions.
Excellent
Really refreshing. Best flavour if crusha by far😋😋😋