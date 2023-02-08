We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Crusha Limited Edition Milk Shake Mix Lime Flavoured 500Ml

Product Description

  • Lime flavour milkshake mix with sweeteners
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • No Added Sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Mixed Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyll), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Tri Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame-K)

Storage

Best Before End: See CapOnce opened keep me in the fridge and use within 1 month

Preparation and Usage

  • 25ml Crusha + 175ml Milk = Yum!
  • Mix me like squash - but with milk!*
  • Shake well before use. Mix 25ml of Crusha with 175ml of ice-cold semi skimmed milk
  • *Serving = 25ml syrup and 175ml Semi Skimmed Milk
  • *Makes 20 Milkshakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Crusha,
  • Western House Block B,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • Write to us:
  • Crusha,
  • Western House Block B,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • Or visit: www.crusha.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 25ml of syrup diluted in 175ml semi skimmed milk
Energy - kJ27kJ358kJ
- kcal (Calories)6kcal84kcal
Fat0.5g3.2g
of which saturates0g1.9g
Carbohydrate0.4g8.6g
of which sugars0.2g8.3g
Protein0g6.2g
Salt0.10g0.22g
It's decent

3 stars

Not as unpleasant as I thought it was be but I will definitely not buying this again.

This product smells great but they have used a ton

1 stars

This product smells great but they have used a ton of sucralose sweetener which leaves the most disgusting aftertaste in your mouth had to throw it out there are much better sweeteners that they could have used like aspartame which doesn't leave a nasty aftertaste. such a shame.

Curdled

1 stars

This product curdled my milk. Tried twice but then threw it out. Strawberry one was ok. Can you tell me why this should happen.

recommended

5 stars

Love this but the milk only needs a few spoonfuls of the lime , if it's poured in it will taste awful, weak is best. Not much point in liking it too much though because it's limited edition .

Delicious. This and raspberry are definitely the b

5 stars

Delicious. This and raspberry are definitely the best flavours.

ew

1 stars

gross, dont be tempted

Yuck . Tastes vile and nothing like lime. I bought

1 stars

Yuck . Tastes vile and nothing like lime. I bought two bottles but they are both going in the bin. Waste of money.

Absolutley love lime milkshakes,but they always se

5 stars

Absolutley love lime milkshakes,but they always seems to be only be avaliable in limited tempory editions.

Excellent

5 stars

Really refreshing. Best flavour if crusha by far😋😋😋

