We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nandos Peri Peri Marinade Mango & Lime Mild 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nandos Peri Peri Marinade Mango & Lime Mild 270G
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • PeRi-PeRi (African Bird's Eye Chilli) meets sweet mango and lime in this exotic mix for a flavour feast.
  • Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Flavour in 30 Mins
  • Chilli rating - Mild
  • Great with Chicken or Veggies
  • Shared with love
  • No Looking Back
  • Gluten-Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Flavours, Colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - NIHT, National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (10%), Onions, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Puree (4.5%), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate (3%), Garlic Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Red Peppers, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Mango Powder, Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), African Bird's Eye Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks. Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For quick flavour, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken, meat or veggies and let it bathe in Peri-Peri goodness for 30 mins. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For extra Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) whilst cooking.
  • Shake Well Before Use.
  • The Bottle Too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100 gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy545 kJ / 119 kJ /
-130 kcal26 kcal
Fat5 g1 g
of which saturates0.6 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate20 g4 g
of which sugars19 g3.8 g
Protein0.6 g0.1 g
Salt0.90 g0.18 g
Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20 g--
View all Sweet Chilli & Hot Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here