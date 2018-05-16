This Isnt Bacon Plant Based Lardons 120G

- Energy442kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt2.3g38%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Soy and pea protein plant based lardons.
- Widely Recycled
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (20%), Soya Protein Isolate (7%), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein Isolate (3%), Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Extracts (Radish, Carrot, Paprika), Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. (For allergens, see ingredients in bold).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in 1tbsp of vegetable oil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crispy.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Packed for:
- THIS™,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- THIS™,
- Westbourne Studios,
- London,
- W10 5JJ.
- W this.co
Net Contents
2 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|737
|Energy kcal
|176
|Fat
|5.2g
|(of which Saturates)
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|(of which Sugars)
|0.8g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|3.8g
|Iron
|3.8mg (27%)*
|Vitamin B12
|0.67µg (27%)*
|*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|One pack contains 2 portions
|-
