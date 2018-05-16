We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

This Isnt Bacon Plant Based Lardons 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This Isnt Bacon Plant Based Lardons 120G
£ 2.95
£24.59/kg
Of your Reference Intake, 1/2 a pack contains
  • Energy442kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Soy and pea protein plant based lardons.
  • © Copyright Rap Ltd. 2021
  • Widely Recycled
  • (Ridiculously) High in Protein
  • Source of Vitamin B12 and Iron
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Vitamin B12 and Iron
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (20%), Soya Protein Isolate (7%), Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein Isolate (3%), Salt, Potato Starch, Vegetable Extracts (Radish, Carrot, Paprika), Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavouring, Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. (For allergens, see ingredients in bold).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in 1tbsp of vegetable oil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crispy.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • THIS™,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • THIS™,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ.
  • W this.co

Net Contents

2 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ737
Energy kcal176
Fat5.2g
(of which Saturates)0.5g
Carbohydrate7.7g
(of which Sugars)0.8g
Fibre5.4g
Protein24g
Salt3.8g
Iron3.8mg (27%)*
Vitamin B120.67µg (27%)*
*RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) -
One pack contains 2 portions-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here