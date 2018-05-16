Tesco Peking Mini Ribs 300G

- Energy1812kJ 433kcal22%
- Fat22.8g33%
- Saturates8.6g43%
- Sugars15.3g17%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked pork mini ribs with plum and five spice sauce.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
- A Taste of China
- 30 mins Oven
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Ribs (80%), Plum and Five Spice Sauce (16%) [Sugar, Water, Plum Concentrate, Corn Starch, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice Extract, Yeast Extract, Spices, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Salt, Tomato Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Yeast Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: - Remove outer packaging and set aside sachet of sauce for later use.
- Remove meat from pouch, place onto a roasting dish and evenly separate the pork riblets.
- Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for:
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins
Remove from oven, open sauce sachet and pour over the riblets coating evenly.
Return to oven for a further: 5 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork
Preparation and Usage
- Sous Vide. This pack of pork mini ribs has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution
- This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions Each pack (162g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|1118kJ / 267kcal
|1812kJ / 433kcal
|22%
|Fat
|14.1g
|22.8g
|33%
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|8.6g
|43%
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|17.5g
|of which sugars
|9.4g
|15.3g
|17%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|24.1g
|39.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.3g
|22%
|Pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution This product will contain bones.
