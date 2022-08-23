Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Pickled Red Onions 340G

Delicious but not enough onion.
I'd give this 5 stars if there was more onion in the jar - needs a higher onion to vinegar ration. Apart from that, it really is quite delicious!
Very moreish!
Got a couple of jars for 34p each from the Tesco on Eccleshall Road, Sheffield. Excellent in a cheese and ham toastie or even on a fork direct from the jar.
So moorish
Not to be missed.
This is something else. Shame it’s not still in my local store. Bring it back all year round, not just the summer BBQ’s . Going to have to travel to the Extra stores in search of this item, it’s that good.
Great addition to burgers at home
What burgers at home are missing. Lovely
Very tasty
Lovely taste. There's a sweetness and a delicious bite from the pickle vinegar. Goes well with veggie burgers and hot dogs. Great straight out of the jar too.