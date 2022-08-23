We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Pickled Red Onions 340G

4.8(6)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Sweet Pickled Red Onions 340G
£1.25
£0.80/100g DR.WT

Each 50g serving

Energy
214kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 427kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced red onion pickled in sweetened spirit vinegar.
  • Slices of red onion in a sweet pickle
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

156g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy427kJ / 101kcal214kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate23.4g11.7g
Sugars21.3g10.7g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein0.7g0.4g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Delicious but not enough onion.

4 stars

I'd give this 5 stars if there was more onion in the jar - needs a higher onion to vinegar ration. Apart from that, it really is quite delicious!

Very moreish!

5 stars

Got a couple of jars for 34p each from the Tesco on Eccleshall Road, Sheffield. Excellent in a cheese and ham toastie or even on a fork direct from the jar.

So moorish

5 stars

So moorish

Not to be missed.

5 stars

This is something else. Shame it’s not still in my local store. Bring it back all year round, not just the summer BBQ’s . Going to have to travel to the Extra stores in search of this item, it’s that good.

Great addition to burgers at home

5 stars

What burgers at home are missing. Lovely

Very tasty

5 stars

Lovely taste. There's a sweetness and a delicious bite from the pickle vinegar. Goes well with veggie burgers and hot dogs. Great straight out of the jar too.

