Goodfellas Gluten Free Cheesy Garlic Bread 175G

- Energy611kJ 146kcal7%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1402kJ
Product Description
- A Thin Gluten Free Stonebaked Pizza Base Topped with Garlic Oil & Mozzarella Cheese.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
- Here at Goodfella's, we're passionate about pizza. From our fresh dough baked on Italian stone, to our signature tomato sauce, our pizzas are made with the respect they deserve. This delicious Gluten Free Cheesy Garlic Bread is no exception.
- Generously loaded with tasty toppings with no artificial colours or flavours, then frozen immediately to lock in that great taste.
- Italian-American style pizza-from the Goodfella's family.
- Goodfella's is a trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
- On a thin and crispy gluten free base
- Made with Respect
- Welcome to the Neighbourhood
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cornflour, Garlic Oil (14%) (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Salt), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flakes, Dried Yeast, Dried Rice Sourdough, Sugar, Psyllium Husk Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Brown Rice Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate, Fructose, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potato Fibre, Salt, Parsley
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store frozen at -18°C or cooler. Do not refreeze after defrosting.See top of pack for best before end date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 For best results, cook from frozen. Preheat conventional oven to 200°C/ gas mark 6, or 180°C for fan oven. Appliances vary, these instructions are a guide only.
2 Remove all of the packaging and place the outer carton in recycling. Spread out all of the toppings for maximum deliciousness. Place a baking tray on the bottom of the oven.
3 Cook directly on top oven shelf, bake until golden for 11-13 minutes*. Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating, toppings can be very hot!
*Ready to eat in 11 Mins
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
Return to
- We really want to know if you enjoyed your pizza.
- Write, email, call or find us on social, we'd love to hear from you:
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
175g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/4 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* per 1/4 Pizza:
|Energy
|1402kJ
|611kJ
|7%
|-
|335kcal
|146kcal
|7%
|Fat
|18g
|7.9g
|11%
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|16g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|1.0g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.36g
|6%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritrional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.