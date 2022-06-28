We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lotus Biscoff Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6X60ml

£ 3.89
£1.09/100ml
Product Description

  • 41% Dairy Caramelised Biscuit Ice Cream Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 35% Milk Chocolate with 4% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces.
  • With Belgian Chocolate
  • With Dairy Cream
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Sunflower), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk, Original Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Nuts.

Storage

Frozen. Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Name and address

  • Lotus Bakeries België NV,
  • Gentstraat 52,
  • 9971 Lembeke,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Lotus Bakeries UK,
  • 3000 Manchester Business Park,
  • Aviator Way,
  • M22 5TG,
  • Manchester,
  • UK.
  • www.lotusbiscoff.com

Net Contents

6 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 ministick = 60ml (46g)%**
Energy 1816 kJ/436 kcal817 kJ/196 kcal10
Fat 29g13g20
of which saturates 13g6,0g30
Carbohydrate 40g18g7
of which sugars 34g16g17
Fibre 0,7g0,3g
Protein 3,4g1,6g3
Salt 0,36g0,17g3
**= Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Beautiful

5 stars

I love these so tasty with a lovely crunch in the chocolate. I’ll be buying more.

OMG! Heaven on a stick!

5 stars

These ice lollies are unbelievably delicious! Creamy ice cream, delicious Belgian chocolate, smooth caramel and gorgeous Biscoff bits makes for a fabulous treat! The small size make you feel slightly less guilty than a full size one! Just don't work your way through the box, however tempting!!

Oh my god... stunning!

5 stars

Oh my god... stunning!

Really delicious.

5 stars

The ice-cream is creamy with a small thread of biscoff running through. The ice-cream, is covered in biscoff then biscuity chocolate. These mini ice-cream are my new favourite. I love the mini-size as it means I can thoroughly enjoy the treat without so much guilt. But they are seriously more-ish!

These are only small but best ice creams ever - th

5 stars

These are only small but best ice creams ever - they are truly delicious.

Beautiful

5 stars

Absolutely amazing 💕💕

