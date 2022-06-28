Lotus Biscoff Mini Ice Cream Sticks 6X60ml

Beautiful
I love these so tasty with a lovely crunch in the chocolate. I’ll be buying more.
OMG! Heaven on a stick!
These ice lollies are unbelievably delicious! Creamy ice cream, delicious Belgian chocolate, smooth caramel and gorgeous Biscoff bits makes for a fabulous treat! The small size make you feel slightly less guilty than a full size one! Just don't work your way through the box, however tempting!!
Oh my god... stunning!
Oh my god... stunning!
Really delicious.
The ice-cream is creamy with a small thread of biscoff running through. The ice-cream, is covered in biscoff then biscuity chocolate. These mini ice-cream are my new favourite. I love the mini-size as it means I can thoroughly enjoy the treat without so much guilt. But they are seriously more-ish!
These are only small but best ice creams ever - th
These are only small but best ice creams ever - they are truly delicious.
Beautiful
Absolutely amazing 💕💕