Tesco Takeaway Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza 436g

- Energy2448kJ 583kcal29%
- Fat21.1g30%
- Saturates11.1g56%
- Sugars6.1g7%
- Salt2.6g43%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ / 267kcal
Product Description
- Pizza base with a cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and quark skimmed milk soft cheese blend stuffed crust, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and pepperoni.
- Cheese Stuffed Crust
- Pack size: 436G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Tomato Pur??e, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Cheese (Milk) (7%), Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spice Extracts, Garlic, Spices, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Waxy Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Herbs, Spices.
Allergy Information
- May contain celery.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200??C / Fan 180??C/ Gas 6. 16-18 mins. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 16-18 minutes.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
436g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (218g)
|Energy
|1123kJ / 267kcal
|2448kJ / 583kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|21.1g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|32.3g
|70.4g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Protein
|11.9g
|25.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021