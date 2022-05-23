Doritos Chilli Heatwave Corn Chips 48G
This pack contains:
- Energy
- 996kJ
-
- 139kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.9g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.65g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ
Product Description
- Chilli Heatwave Flavour Corn Chips
- Doritos is partnering with easyJet holidays to jet-set you away from the everyday on an unforgettable package holiday - with flights, accommodation, beach holiday transfers and 23kg baggage - all ATOL protected! From the clubs of Ibiza to the golden dunes of Morocco, enjoy our bold, intense Doritos flavours and full-on crunch, now with a chance to win a voucher for a great value easyJet holiday of your choice on every pack. How to Enter: 1. Purchase a promotional pack 2. Scan QR code or visit doritos.co.uk/holiday 3. Enter your code starting with ‘GB' (found in the best before box) 4. Find out if you've won instantly (ROI residents must answer qualifying questions) Terms & Conditions: UK & ROI, 18+ only. Instant Win: Enter between 10:00 GMT 23/02/22 - 22:00 BST 23/05/22. Wrap Up Draw: 22:01 BST 23/05/22 - 23:59 BST 23/08/22. Purchase necessary. ROI participants must correctly answer qualifying question for chance to win. Instant Win Prizes: 1080 Prizes to be won, 12 each day: 1 x £2,000 easyJet holidays Voucher, 11 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. Wrap Up Draw Prizes: 10 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. In ROI all prizes € cash equivalent. Prizes allocated by a random winning moment every hour between 10:00 and 22:00 each day to 23/05/22. All entries received during the Wrap Up Draw will be entered into a prize draw. All prizes will be won. Retain packaging. Internet access required. Max 1 entry per person per hour and 1 Prize per person. Visit walkers.co.uk/holiday for full T&Cs, prize details & NI NPN info.
- - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
- - Sweet and spicy flavoured grab bag snacks
- - Enjoy a pack on-the-go or at lunchtime with your favourite sandwich
- - Got company? Why not try Doritos sharing bags
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Doritos & the Doritos Logo are registered trademarks © 2021.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 48G
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Chilli Heatwave Flavour [Sugar, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Potassium Chloride, Soybean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Gluten, Barley Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
48g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 48g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|996kJ
|2076kJ
|-
|239kcal(12%*)
|497kcal
|Fat
|12.0g(17%*)
|24.9g
|of which saturates
|1.4g(7%*)
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|28.5g
|59.3g
|of which sugars
|2.9g(3%*)
|6.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|5.6g
|Protein
|2.9g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.65g(11%*)
|1.35g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
