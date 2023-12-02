Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 40 x 100g

Composition:

With Lamb in Jelly

Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Lamb), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars.

Additives (For all Varieties):



Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Vitamin E 12mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12mg.

Technological additives per kg: Cassia Gum 1.7g.



Analytical Constituents (For all Varieties):

Protein 8.0%

Crude fibre 0.5%

Fat content 5.5%

Inorganic matter 2.0%

Moisture 82.0%

Calcium 0.3%

Omega 6 1.0%

Calories 85 per 100g