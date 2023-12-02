We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 40 x 100g
image 1 of Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 40 x 100gimage 2 of Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 40 x 100g

Tesco Adult Dog Mixed Selection in Jelly Pouches 40 x 100g

4.7(29)
Write a review

£11.00

£2.75/kg

A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years (in pouches).
At Tesco, we know that your dog is part of your family, and you want to give them the best. That's why we've worked with pet nutrition experts to create a range of dog food, with wholesome nutritious ingredients, essential vitamins and minerals with 100% of the daily nutrients your dog needs at each life stage. For healthy, happy dog that live life to the full. Selection in pouches: 10x with Chicken 10x with Beef 10x with Lamb 10x with Turkey Pack size: 40 x 100gMixed Selection in Jelly
Pack size: 4000G

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

40 x 100g e (4kg)

Ingredients

Composition:

With Beef in Jelly
Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Beef), Minerals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars.


Additives
Nutritional Additives per kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Vitamin E 12mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12mg.

Technological Additives per kg: Cassia Gum 1.7g.

Analytical Constituents:
Protein   8.0%
Crude Fibre    0.5%
Fat Content    5.5%
Inorganic Matter 2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories 85 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Wet Dog Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here