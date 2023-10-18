Balance Active Formula Gold +Marine Collagen Lip Masks 6G X2

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with clothing. Not to be used by children under the age of 3.

Usage: Thoroughly clean and dry your lips. Place the mask on lips, smoothing it out to ensure skin contact. Leave on for 15 minutes. Remove the lip mask gently and rub in the remaining liquid.

Balance Active Formula Gold Collagen Hydrogel Lip Masks contain Colloidal Gold and Marine Collagen to help soften, smooth and moisturise, for fuller looking lips.

