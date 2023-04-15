We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thorntons Cupcake Creations Chocolate & Toffee 6 Pack

Thorntons Cupcake Creations Chocolate & Toffee 6 Pack

3.7(3)
£5.50

£0.92/each

Vegetarian

Chocolate Cupcake - Chocolate sponge with a chocolate sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with chocolate sauce and chocolate curls. Toffee Cupcake - Toffee flavour sponge with a caramel sauce centre, topped with toffee flavour buttercream and decorated with caramel sauce and fudge pieces.
Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd© Design 21
6 indulgent chocolate & toffee cupcakes with hidden sauce filled centresSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Maize Starch, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Black Treacle, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E471, E322, E435, E492, Soya Lecithin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Palm Kernel Oil, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Fat, Dried Egg White

Allergy Information

May also contain: Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 cupcakes

