Sanex Expert Skin Health Sensitive Bath Soak 450Ml Enjoy some time indulging in skin care while you soak in a warm comforting bath filled with Sanex Expert Skin Health Soothing Bath Soak. This bath foam has been expertly crafted to cleanse, comfort and calm sensitive skin, leaving it feeling soft and healthy, while minimising the risk of irritation*. This soothing bath soak is designed to respect your skin’s microbiome by supporting good bacteria, helping your skin become more resilient to external aggressors. The bath foam also protects your skin’s natural barrier and hydration in every bath. This soothing bath soak from Sanex respects your skin’s natural pH, contains 0% sulphates** and has been dermatologically tested. It’s also vegan and sourced from natural ingredients, so the only thing you need to think about is taking a moment to unwind while helping to keep your sensitive skin healthy and soothed. *Sanex updates all the fragrances regularly, avoiding where possible the use of fragrance allergens regulated under EU Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009. **Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium PCA, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Gluconate, Lactose, Butyloctanol, Coco-Glucoside, Poloxamer 124, Zinc Sulfate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Whey Protein.

Net Contents

450ml