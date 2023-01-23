We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Energy Orange 900Ml

4.8(343)Write a review
Lucozade Energy Orange 900Ml

£1.25
£0.14/100ml

each 250ml gives you

Energy
369kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange Glucose Drink with sugars and sweeteners
  • Take charge, look forward and believe you can make a difference to your day. Whatever you do, do it with positive energy. Enjoy it cold.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Lucozade Energy Orange is a sparkling orange drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caffeine, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Once opened, store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml
Energy, kJ/kcal148/35369/87
Fat, g00
of which saturates, g00
Carbohydrate, g8.421.0
of which sugars, g4.511.2
Salt, g0.060.14
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 7.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 19.8g per 250ml serving--

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years

343 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better

Amazing Stuff

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.

Great for when your under the weather

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season

Delicious drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.

Great energizing drink

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item

Better Value for money

5 stars

The large bottle is better value for money as long as you’re sensible with the quantity you drink at any one time… I find if I’m not sensible and drink it in one go it acts like a diuretic, similar to that of coffee.

my 89 year old mother loves it

5 stars

my 89 year old mother loves it

Great Flavour

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.

great quality

5 stars

great quality

Nice taste

5 stars

A LUCOZADE Customer

OK I haven't had lucozade since I was a child which is a long time ago. Always used to get given it if I was poorly. Today I tried it after a restless nights sleep knowing I had a busy day ahead. I don't drink caffeine so needed all the help I could get. Its got a plesent taste not to dissimilar to another famous orange colored drink. I really enjoyed it and it did perk me up.

1-10 of 343 reviews

