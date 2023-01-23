Lucozade Energy Orange 900Ml

Full of flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade it's full of flavour I always drink the original one when feeling poorly as it's full of sugar it instantly makes me feel better
Amazing Stuff
A LUCOZADE Customer
This energy drink is amazing if you are poorly or need a pick you up. I can be really poorly sometimes and a bottle of this really helps.
Great for when your under the weather
A LUCOZADE Customer
Lucazade orange is my go to when I'm feeling ill and has been over 20 years my gran used to buy me this when I was ill and its has been ever since. I'm not a pop drinker usually either so only gets bought in my house when someone's ill. Always got one in the cupboard for winter season
Delicious drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
This is the first time I have tried Lucozade. I was curious what it tastes like. Obviously, I have been aware of it for so many years, however, I haven't tried it. It's quite a pleasant drink and I think I would be buying it again.
Great energizing drink
A LUCOZADE Customer
I love lucozade its one of my favourite drinks and very useful when any of my children are ill because its the only thing they will drink. Would definitely recommend this item
Better Value for money
The large bottle is better value for money as long as you’re sensible with the quantity you drink at any one time… I find if I’m not sensible and drink it in one go it acts like a diuretic, similar to that of coffee.
my 89 year old mother loves it
Great Flavour
A LUCOZADE Customer
Gave me a great lift in the afternoon when my energy levels were flagging. Super orange taste and not overly sweet, nice and refreshing drink straight from the fridge with added ice cubes. Good source of energy.
great quality
Nice taste
A LUCOZADE Customer
OK I haven't had lucozade since I was a child which is a long time ago. Always used to get given it if I was poorly. Today I tried it after a restless nights sleep knowing I had a busy day ahead. I don't drink caffeine so needed all the help I could get. Its got a plesent taste not to dissimilar to another famous orange colored drink. I really enjoyed it and it did perk me up.