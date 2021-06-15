We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Baileys Colada Liqueur 700Ml

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Baileys Colada Liqueur 700Ml
£17.00
£24.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Baileys Colada Liqueur 700ml
  • Back by popular demand! Baileys Pina Colada is the perfect treat for all your summertime occasions. A blend of our irresistible Original Irish Cream with the flavours of coconut & sweet pineapples to create a smooth & creamy drink. This limited time only flavour is perfect to enjoy at home, come rain or shine... Baileys Colada is like summer in a bottle! Available while stock lasts.
  • Back by popular demand! Baileys Pina Colada is the perfect treat for all your summertime occasions. A blend of our irresistible Original Irish Cream with the flavours of coconut & sweet pineapples to create a smooth & creamy drink.
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

0.9

ABV

17.0% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Return to

  • Diageo 1HQ, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.7l

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My new number 1 favourite drink

5 stars

The best Baileys drink I have tasted. Now top of my list of favourites.

Perfect flavour, easy to drink.

5 stars

Very, very easy to drink. When you can get hold of it! I keep mine refrigerated. Much nicer cold.

Incredible!!

5 stars

Incredible!!! Tastes creamy, delicious and just like the real thing. Baileys have done it again. Stocked up cabinet in readiness for the summer!! Plesse dont make it a Limited Edition!! You did that with yoyr Coffee edition - equally as delicious

Very very moreish love it.

5 stars

Very very moreish love it.

To good to share