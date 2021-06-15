Baileys Colada Liqueur 700ml

My new number 1 favourite drink
The best Baileys drink I have tasted. Now top of my list of favourites.
Perfect flavour, easy to drink.
Very, very easy to drink. When you can get hold of it! I keep mine refrigerated. Much nicer cold.
Incredible!!
Incredible!!! Tastes creamy, delicious and just like the real thing. Baileys have done it again. Stocked up cabinet in readiness for the summer!! Plesse dont make it a Limited Edition!! You did that with yoyr Coffee edition - equally as delicious
Very very moreish love it.
