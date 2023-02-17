We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Le Vieja Fabrica Fine Cut Seville Orange Marmalade 365G

4.5(25)Write a review
Le Vieja Fabrica Fine Cut Seville Orange Marmalade 365G

Low Everyday Price

£1.65
£0.45/100g

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Seville Orange Fine Cut Marmalade
  • Pack size: 365G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Seville Oranges, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 65g per 100g

Storage

For best before end: See lid.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.laviejafabrica.co.uk

Net Contents

365g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1120 kJ
-263 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 65 g
of which sugars 65 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt 0 g
View all Marmalade & Curds

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

25 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

perfect

5 stars

I love this marmalade on hot buttered toast. Its light and smooth. Not to bitter. Perfect.

GHASTLY WEIRD SUGARY JELLY-LIKE!

1 stars

No idea what some other revewers have been eating but this is ghastly! Doesnt taste anything like marmalade or orange of any kind. Tastes like some weird sugary jelly like... gooseberry or some weird exotic fruit. Yuck!

THE MOST PERFECT MARMALADE I EVER TASTED

5 stars

Fab-u-lous! This marmalade is the best I ever tasted and can’t eat enough of it and finding decent bread to accompany it and do full justice to the flavour is quite a task. So, where other marmalades just taste of sugar and may have heavy tough rinds, this isn’t like that. It has a true orangey flavour and delicate-but-big enough rind and doesn’t taste of sugar at all. Really well balanced and PERFECT! I couldn’t make it better myself! 100/10 to these guys!

Like homemade.

5 stars

Just like homemade marmalade. Not over sweetened.

Great marmalade

5 stars

Great quality , If you are going to eat marmalade, this is the real thing , bitter but sweet , almost like homemade, not cheap , but worth it.

This is the best marmalade in the market right now

5 stars

This is the best marmalade in the market right now. The key to this is the lack of added pectin, which means that this is easy to spread and doesn’t have the weird aftertaste. Please don’t stop stocking this!

A nice, tasty, fine cut marmalade at a reasonable

5 stars

A nice, tasty, fine cut marmalade at a reasonable price.

Best buy

5 stars

Excellent marmalade - really tasty and does not seem to be overloaded with sugar.

great product now on my 3rd jar says it all really

4 stars

great product now on my 3rd jar says it all really many thanks

Good value and good flavour

5 stars

Good value and good flavour

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here