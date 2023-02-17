Le Vieja Fabrica Fine Cut Seville Orange Marmalade 365G

perfect
I love this marmalade on hot buttered toast. Its light and smooth. Not to bitter. Perfect.
No idea what some other revewers have been eating but this is ghastly! Doesnt taste anything like marmalade or orange of any kind. Tastes like some weird sugary jelly like... gooseberry or some weird exotic fruit. Yuck!
Fab-u-lous! This marmalade is the best I ever tasted and can’t eat enough of it and finding decent bread to accompany it and do full justice to the flavour is quite a task. So, where other marmalades just taste of sugar and may have heavy tough rinds, this isn’t like that. It has a true orangey flavour and delicate-but-big enough rind and doesn’t taste of sugar at all. Really well balanced and PERFECT! I couldn’t make it better myself! 100/10 to these guys!
Just like homemade marmalade. Not over sweetened.
Great quality , If you are going to eat marmalade, this is the real thing , bitter but sweet , almost like homemade, not cheap , but worth it.
This is the best marmalade in the market right now. The key to this is the lack of added pectin, which means that this is easy to spread and doesn’t have the weird aftertaste. Please don’t stop stocking this!
A nice, tasty, fine cut marmalade at a reasonable price.
Excellent marmalade - really tasty and does not seem to be overloaded with sugar.
great product now on my 3rd jar says it all really many thanks
Good value and good flavour