Aussie Miracle Moist Hair Conditioner 200ml

Dull? Please! This brilliance-boosting Aussie Bangin' Shine conditioner revitalises tired hair, taking it from dull to dazzling (aka super shiny and smelling amazing!). The vegan and cruelty free formula is infused with Australian Beach Strawberry extract. Revives tired, dull hair leaving it silky soft with a super shine. A true bottle of Bondi brilliance!

QUENCH AND REPLENISH: Conditioner that quenches moisture to revive and restore dry & damaged hair PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients ICONIC AUSSIE SCENTS: Sweet, yummy scents for hair that smells divine DON'T JUST USE ME ONCE: Bottle made from recyclable plastic INFUSED WITH BONZA GOODNESS: Made with Australian Macadamia Nut Oil A IS FOR AUSSIE: The source of our brand, ingredients, upbeat attitude and your shortcut to AMAZINGLY conditioned hair

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, CI 19140, CI 17200

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage