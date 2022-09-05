We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Energy Apple Blast 4X380ml

£2.49

£0.16/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

each 380ml gives you
Energy
561kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.4g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Sparkling Apple Flavour Glucose Drink with sugar and sweeteners
Contains a source of Phenylalanine
Lucozade Energy Apple Blast is a sparkling apple flavoured drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.
Pack size: 1520ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caffeine, Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Number of uses

This pack contains 4servings

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursContains Sweeteners

