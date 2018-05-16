Wkd Tropical Sunrise Premixed Alcohol Cocktail 700Ml

Product Description
- Sparkling Fortified Alcoholic Premix Lending Mixed Fruit and Alcohol Flavours.
- Transport yourself to the tropics with our classic fusion of WKD Orange & Passionfruit, mixed with citrus and strawberry flavours.
- Cocktail O'clock!
- Bringing the bar to you. Classic cocktails with a WKD twist, ready-made for sharing! Simply pour over ice and enjoy.
- Contains Caffeine.
- WKD Orange & Passionfruit blended with citrus, strawberry and vodka flavours
- Alcoholic Mix with WKD Orange & Passionfruit
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
3.9
ABV
5.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Cap.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Beverage Brands (UK) Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- UK.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
Return to
- Beverage Brands (UK) Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- UK.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
- www.wkd.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
