Wkd Tropical Sunrise Premixed Alcohol Cocktail 700Ml

Wkd Tropical Sunrise Premixed Alcohol Cocktail 700Ml
£5.00
£7.14/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fortified Alcoholic Premix Lending Mixed Fruit and Alcohol Flavours.
  • Transport yourself to the tropics with our classic fusion of WKD Orange & Passionfruit, mixed with citrus and strawberry flavours.
  • Cocktail O'clock!
  • Bringing the bar to you. Classic cocktails with a WKD twist, ready-made for sharing! Simply pour over ice and enjoy.
  • Contains Caffeine.
  • WKD Orange & Passionfruit blended with citrus, strawberry and vodka flavours
  • Alcoholic Mix with WKD Orange & Passionfruit
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  Transport yourself to the tropics with our classic fusion of WKD Orange & Passionfruit, mixed with citrus and strawberry flavours

Alcohol Units

3.9

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Beverage Brands (UK) Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.wkd.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

