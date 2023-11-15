We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aussie SOS Kiss Of Life Hair Conditioner 200ml

£6.00

£3.00/100ml

Aussie SOS Kiss of Life Hair Cond 200ml
Save me now! With Australian superfruits, the Aussie SOS Deep Repair Hair Conditioner for damaged hair will turn your locks beautifully soft and smooth in no time. No worries.
Australian superfruit miracles, for real hair emergenciesDeep repair conditioner for damaged hairRepairs, restores, revivesConditioner with a blend of Australian superfruitsVegan formula
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Microcitrus Australasica Fruit Extract, Tasmannia Lanceolata Leaf Extract, Backhousia Citriodora Leaf Extract

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

After shampoo, massage into wet hair then rinse out. Bingo, your hair will be reborn. Hey, why not follow up with Aussie SOS 3 MINUTE MIRACLE?

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

