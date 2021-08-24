We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut 75Cl

Product Description

  • Crémant de Loire AOC - Brut
  • Since 1864, Gratien & Meyer offers sparkling wines of an exceptional quality. Elegant and authentic, this Crémant de Loire offers you a tasting of pure tradition.
  • Chenin, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Elegant and authentic, this Crémant de Loire offers you a tasting of pure tradition

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Gratien & Meyer

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Florence Haynes

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Crémant is now used to designate France's finest, dry sparkling wines made outside the Champagne region using the same labour-intensive méthode tradionelle of secondary fermentation in bottle. Crémant is aged on lees, giving toasty and brioche-like notes.

History

  • Founded back in 1864, Gratien & Meyer are one of the leading producers of Cremant wines (traditional method sparkling) in the Loire region of France. These are produced in the same way as Champagne, but sell for much less, making them a great value alternative for celebrations and special occasions.

Regional Information

  • Gratien & Meyer Crement from Loire, France

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Appetizers, fish and shellfish
  • To be served at 6°C

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Gratien & Meyer,
  • F-49400 Saumur.

Distributor address

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.
  • www.gratienmeyer.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Was sweet not brut cork popped but not sparkling i

1 stars

Was sweet not brut cork popped but not sparkling in glass unable to drink but did not keep receipt although this label is only sold through Tesco. Has good reviews so possibly just unlucky with our bottle

Best Cremant there is!

5 stars

Have purchased this in France when visiting friends. The Gratien & Meyer Caves are definitely worth a visit. Best Cremant there is, so pleased to see it in Tesco.

A bit crude

2 stars

Have really enjoyed some other Crémants de Loire. Too much Chenin in here, takes away from any finesse. Not for me, even on offer.

Memories of France

4 stars

This is a brilliant find - I discovered this wine years ago in France. Their place in saumur is well worth a look around although I haven’t been for a long time. So I was thrilled to see it in Tesco - didn’t taste quite the same as I remember, less dry perhaps, but it’s very drinkable and I’m very happy it’s being stocked.

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely, a really good find

Brilliant. A tasty French sparkly

5 stars

This is quite possibly the best French sparkly wine that you stock. If you like Frexinet this is most certainly worth a try. It is not too dry, slightly fruity and leaves a pleasant aftertaste. Brilliant. Great choice.

