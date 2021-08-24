Gratien & Meyer Cremant De Loire Brut 75Cl

Was sweet not brut cork popped but not sparkling i
Was sweet not brut cork popped but not sparkling in glass unable to drink but did not keep receipt although this label is only sold through Tesco. Has good reviews so possibly just unlucky with our bottle
Best Cremant there is!
Have purchased this in France when visiting friends. The Gratien & Meyer Caves are definitely worth a visit. Best Cremant there is, so pleased to see it in Tesco.
A bit crude
Have really enjoyed some other Crémants de Loire. Too much Chenin in here, takes away from any finesse. Not for me, even on offer.
Memories of France
This is a brilliant find - I discovered this wine years ago in France. Their place in saumur is well worth a look around although I haven’t been for a long time. So I was thrilled to see it in Tesco - didn’t taste quite the same as I remember, less dry perhaps, but it’s very drinkable and I’m very happy it’s being stocked.
Lovely
Lovely, a really good find
Brilliant. A tasty French sparkly
This is quite possibly the best French sparkly wine that you stock. If you like Frexinet this is most certainly worth a try. It is not too dry, slightly fruity and leaves a pleasant aftertaste. Brilliant. Great choice.