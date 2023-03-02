Costa Instant Coffee Intense Dark Roast 100G

best instant
DON'T buy this item.
Simply awful! Doesn't even taste like coffee. As for intense, non existant. The cheapest coffee you can buy would be better.
Tasteless, odourless and cheap. Avoid
Nasty cheap taste - Avoid.
Really surprisingly bad taste, like the cheapest instant on the shelf - avoid! Back to Kenco for instant.
Good make, poor taste.
Good make, poor taste. I like strong coffee. Intense Dark Roast implies this but I was sadly disappointed. The flavour, to me, was more of a Mellow Birds taste. Glad I bought on special offer as it would have definitely have been a waste of a fiver. Given 2 stars because it is palatable, just very weak even with 2 spoons.
Love Costa coffee
One of the better instant coffees
For an instant coffee this is one of the better ones although I prefer the real thing but this makes a quick and far cheaper substitute at home. It was a decent price with clubcard but I wouldn’t pay the full price.
Nearest to expresso I've ever experienced
The best instant coffee I've ever tasted.
Will repurchase
Great quality product! Tastes better than most instant coffees
Great Taste
Amazing, rich & smooth taste - my go to instant coffee!