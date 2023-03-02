We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Instant Coffee Intense Dark Roast 100G

3.2(19)Write a review
Costa Instant Coffee Intense Dark Roast 100G
£5.50
£5.50/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee with Micro Fine Ground Roasted Coffee.
  • At Costa, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary Signature Blend in London since 1971. Now, we've created an instant coffee with a bold and chocolatey taste, mixing finely ground roasted beans with instant coffee for the perfect pick-me-up.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Under licence from Costa Limited.
  • Costa® is the registered trade mark of Costa Limited.
  • Instant Coffee with Finely Ground Beans
  • Strength Indicator - 4
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee (90%), Roasted and Ground Coffee (10%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • The Perfect Pour
  • 1 Add 1-2 teaspoons per cup
  • 2 Use hot, not boiling water
  • 3 Add milk and sugar if preferred

Recycling info

Pack. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed and produced for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Net Contents

100g ℮

19 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

best instant

5 stars

the best instant boys and girls or i should say ladies and gentsalway i get it when on club card offer

DON'T buy this item.

1 stars

Simply awful! Doesn't even taste like coffee. As for intense, non existant. The cheapest coffee you can buy would be better.

Tasteless, odourless and cheap. Avoid

1 stars

Tasteless, odourless and cheap. Avoid

Nasty cheap taste - Avoid.

1 stars

Really surprisingly bad taste, like the cheapest instant on the shelf - avoid! Back to Kenco for instant.

Good make, poor taste.

2 stars

Good make, poor taste. I like strong coffee. Intense Dark Roast implies this but I was sadly disappointed. The flavour, to me, was more of a Mellow Birds taste. Glad I bought on special offer as it would have definitely have been a waste of a fiver. Given 2 stars because it is palatable, just very weak even with 2 spoons.

Love Costa coffee

5 stars

Love Costa coffee

One of the better instant coffees

4 stars

For an instant coffee this is one of the better ones although I prefer the real thing but this makes a quick and far cheaper substitute at home. It was a decent price with clubcard but I wouldn’t pay the full price.

Nearest to expresso I've ever experienced

5 stars

The best instant coffee I've ever tasted.

Will repurchase

5 stars

Great quality product! Tastes better than most instant coffees

Great Taste

5 stars

Amazing, rich & smooth taste - my go to instant coffee!

