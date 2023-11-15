Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Soothing Shower Gel 515ml Nourish and soothe tight skin with Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Soothing Shower Gel. This micellar shower gel for both dry skin and all skin types has been expertly crafted to cleanse and nourish, while soothing skin tightness. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this micellar shower gel helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. After years of research, this micellar shower gel with omega 3, is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested micellar shower gel respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin** and is completely vegan. Keep your skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants. **Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Soothing Shower Gel is crafted to cleanse and nourish dry skin while soothing tightness. The micellar shower gel leaves skin less prone to dryness after showering.

SOOTHES AND NOURISHES: Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Micellar Soothing Shower Gel for both dry skin and all skin types has been expertly crafted to cleanse and nourish, while soothing skin tightness. 12 HOURS OF HYDRATION: With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, our body wash for men and women helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower. SUPPORTS SKIN MICROBIOME: Our shower gel with omega 3 is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. ENHANCES SKIN’S NATURAL BARRIER: The body wash supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to protect your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: This vegan body wash for men and women is dermatologically tested, respects your skin's natural pH and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 515ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Gluconate, Poloxamer 124, Butyloctanol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Zinc Sulfate, CI 18965, CI 42090, CI 45100.

Net Contents

515