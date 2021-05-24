We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Smoky Bbq Chicken Sub

Tesco Fire Pit Smoky Bbq Chicken Sub
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1941kJ 461kcal
    23%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 924kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast and sweetcorn in barbecue sauce with Red Leicester cheese and pickled red onion in a maize topped white sub roll.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (9%), Sugar, Red Onion, Maize Grits, Sweetcorn, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Salt, Yeast, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Garlic Pur??e, Cumin, Thyme, Soya Bean, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Onion Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cumin Seed, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Starch, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy924kJ / 219kcal1941kJ / 461kcal
Fat5.8g12.1g
Saturates2.3g4.8g
Carbohydrate29.0g60.8g
Sugars6.4g13.5g
Fibre1.1g2.3g
Protein12.3g25.9g
Salt0.8g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

