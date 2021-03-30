We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hackney Gelato Millionaire Shortbread Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Shortbread, chocolate and caramel ice cream.
  • Welcome to Proper Ice Cream.
  • Proper ice cream is churned slowly. Really slowly. It keeps the ice out of your ice cream so you get more flavour and a smoother texture.
  • This recipe is made with chunks of home baked shortbread, Belgian milk chocolate and a caramel ripple. It's downright decadent and tastes of victory.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Milk, Caramel Ripple (Double Cream, Butter, Muscovado Sugar, Golden Syrup, Water), Shortbread 7% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter, Salt), Sugar, Fresh Double Cream, Skim Milk Powder, Glucose, Dextrose, Milk Chocolate (Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder), Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that also handles Egg, Sesame, Sulphites, Nuts and Peanuts. Please see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

For best before end see base. Store frozen at -18º or below. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Name and address

  • Hackney Gelato,
  • Unit 6A,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • E17 5QJ.

Return to

  • hello@hackneygelato.com
  • Well done for reading all of these increasingly tiny words.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1101kJ (263kcal)
Fat 14.3g
of which saturates 9.4g
Carbohydrate 30.2g
of which sugars 20.5g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.25g

Yum yum yum yum yum !

5 stars

Quality ice cream, inventive combinations. Will have to try their other flavours now....

