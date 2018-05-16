Gourmet Burger Kitchen 2 Beef Burgers 284G
New
Product Description
- 2 x 5oz British beef burgers seasoned with salt and black pepper.
- The first GBK restaurant opened in 2001, changing the UK burger scene forever. Today, with restaurants across the UK, we still pride ourselves on serving a variety of handcrafted burgers from our GBK kitchens.
- The very same burgers are also available in supermarkets, inspiring shoppers to recreate the gourmet burger experience at home.
- 100% of our beef, from restaurants to supermarkets, comes from British Farms, guaranteeing the highest standards of flavour and texture.
- Our ingredients are simple with no added nasties... 99% beef, with just a pinch of salt and pepper.
- We use selected cuts of beef to craft our burgers for you to enjoy in our restaurants or at home.
- Try me with
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen House Relish
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen Chilli Relish
- Under licence from GBK Retail Limited. Gourmet Burger Kitchen® is the registered trade mark of Gourmet Burger Kitchen Limited.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% British Beef
- Just A Pinch of Salt & Pepper
- Gluten Free
- British Beef
- Pack size: 284G
Information
Ingredients
British Beef (99%), Salt, Black Pepper
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. For use by date see front of pack. Once opened consume within 1 day.Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for freezing on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost fully before use. Do Not Re-Freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Perfect burgers in 14 minutes
Wash hands, all surfaces and utensils after touching raw meat. For best results, please cook on a griddle pan. Remove all packaging before cooking.
Griddle Pan 12-14 minutes. Start with a cold griddle pan and place the burgers on the griddle pan on medium heat. Turn frequently until thoroughly cooked, the juices run clear and there is no pink meat.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking. Do Not Reheat Once Cooled.
Number of uses
This pack provides 2 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
284g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|griddled per 100g
|griddled per burger (90g)
|Energy
|1093 kJ
|984 kJ
|-
|262 kcal
|236 kcal
|Fat
|18g
|16.2g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|26g
|23.4g
|Salt
|1.08g
|0.97g
|-
|-
