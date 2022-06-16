Robinson Double Strength Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 1L

I like the taste of this drink and like mixing it
I like the taste of this drink and like mixing it with other drink and it is very nice thank you so much
Lovely
Lovely blackcurrant flavour, stock up when on offer, best blackcurrant squash on the market
Robinsons Blackcurrant squosh top notch.
This squosh is top notch flavour and a colour to make your mouth water,Robinsons always delivers when it comes to great quality products,you just know your getting the best.
Tasty Drink
Very tasty, last well too, not as sweet as Ribena!