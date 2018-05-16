We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Maple Bacon & Extra Mature Cheddar Quiche 420G

Tesco Finest Maple Bacon & Extra Mature Cheddar Quiche 420G
£ 3.10
£0.74/100g
1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy1175kJ 282kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • Maple cured smoked streaky bacon and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and cream in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry case, garnished with maple cured smoked streaky bacon rashers.
  • Butter enriched pastry deep filled with extra mature Cheddar and double cream, finished with crisp maple bacon.
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maple Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon (13%)[Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Onion, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a quiche (105g)
Energy1119kJ / 269kcal1175kJ / 282kcal
Fat17.8g18.7g
Saturates8.5g8.9g
Carbohydrate16.4g17.2g
Sugars2.1g2.2g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein10.4g10.9g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

