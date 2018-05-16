Tesco Finest 4 Large Teacakes

- Energy1106kJ 262kcal13%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars17.7g20%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1242kJ / 294kcal
Product Description
- 4 Teacakes with sultanas, raisins, currants and mixed peel.
- Our Tesco Finest teacakes are made from dough delicately sweetened with demerara sugar, which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add plump sultanas, raisins and currants combined with orange and lemon peel to give hint of citrus. Baked with care and finished with a sticky glaze.
- Deliciously soft and packed with sultanas, currants and mixed peel for a subtle citrus flavour.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Moistened Mixed Fruit (30%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Currants], Water, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Mixed Peel [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Yeast, Salt, Potato Dextrin, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teacake (89g)
|Energy
|1242kJ / 294kcal
|1106kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|47.0g
|Sugars
|19.9g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
