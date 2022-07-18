1000 Stories Chardonnay 75Cl

1000 Stories deserves 1000 Stars
Recently tried this - its been added to the favourites !!! I love Chardonnay and this one hits all the right notes ! 1000 Stories ........ deserves 1000 Stars !!!
So pleased this is back! Normally not a fan of US
So pleased this is back! Normally not a fan of USA whites, but this is truly complex and lovely
A refreshing taste
Love this wine, so smooth and refreshing! The bourbon comes through very subtly but complements the flavour nicely
Let down by poor aroma
Really disappointed, there were clear deducted notes on the aroma. Taste wise the oak carried it through making it drinkable, but not even close to be of value for the relatively highish price tag. Not something I would buy again
Gorgeous Chardonnay
Really smooth, tasty Chardonnay. Really enjoyed it and will order again.
Worth trying
2019 vintage bottle reviewed. I am in a wine group, and I always hate Chardonnay, even top-end stuff. This one, though, is more than acceptable: apple to start, grassy, buttery, and a subtle Bourbon tick at the end. (Frankly I could do without the Bourbon bit: this wine would be equally good without it.) If only more Chardonnays were like it.
Amazing apple notes
So much apple! Absolutely loved it, and I dont normally love Chardonnay!
Simply stunning!
Delicious! A classic Californian Chardonnay that's the perfect balance of richness and boldness yet still fresh like crisp apples. The bourbon finish is subtle and just adds that extra edge, without over-powering. Bought on a whim and will definitely be buying again.