1000 Stories Chardonnay 75Cl

4.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of 1000 Stories Chardonnay 75Cl
£15.00
£15.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay
  • The explorers who ventured to the American West in the late 1800s sought new beginnings and prosperity. 1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chardonnay honors their grit and determination, and the legacy they left. Look for hallmark bourbon barrel notes of charred vanilla, dried herbs and toasted caramel.
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Bourbon Barrel-Aged
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Look for hallmark Bourbon barrel notes of charred vanilla, dried herbs and toasted caramel

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

1000 Stories Vineyards

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Bob Blue

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A portion of the wine was fermented in oak barrels, lending a creamy texture to the wine. Quintessential Chardonnay notes of pear and baked apple are layered over a thread of tropical fruit, courtesy of a touch of Viognier in the blend. In signature 1000 Stories fashion, this Chardonnay was aged in traditional French and American oak, with a portion finished in seasoned Bourbon barrels before the final blend was assembled

History

  • Years ago, when I was just starting out as a winemaker, it was almost unheard of to get French oak wine barrels and American oak barrels, were for whisky, not wine. But we still needed barrels to age our wine, so we purchased new and used Bourbon barrels. Today American and French oak wine barrels are commonplace, so the inspiration for 1000 Stories is a nod to the way things were.' - Winemaker Bob Blue

Regional Information

  • Our inaugural Chardonnay melds the rich character of 1000 Stories' Bourbon barrel-aged wines with California's most celebrated white grape variety. This vintage hails from coveted regions throughout the state, including the cool-climate vines of Monterey County

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Vinted and Bottled by:
  • 1000 Stories Vineyards,
  • Hopland,
  • Mendocino County,
  • California,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

1000 Stories deserves 1000 Stars

5 stars

Recently tried this - its been added to the favourites !!! I love Chardonnay and this one hits all the right notes ! 1000 Stories ........ deserves 1000 Stars !!!

So pleased this is back! Normally not a fan of US

5 stars

So pleased this is back! Normally not a fan of USA whites, but this is truly complex and lovely

A refreshing taste

5 stars

Love this wine, so smooth and refreshing! The bourbon comes through very subtly but complements the flavour nicely

Let down by poor aroma

2 stars

Really disappointed, there were clear deducted notes on the aroma. Taste wise the oak carried it through making it drinkable, but not even close to be of value for the relatively highish price tag. Not something I would buy again

Gorgeous Chardonnay

5 stars

Really smooth, tasty Chardonnay. Really enjoyed it and will order again.

Worth trying

4 stars

2019 vintage bottle reviewed. I am in a wine group, and I always hate Chardonnay, even top-end stuff. This one, though, is more than acceptable: apple to start, grassy, buttery, and a subtle Bourbon tick at the end. (Frankly I could do without the Bourbon bit: this wine would be equally good without it.) If only more Chardonnays were like it.

Amazing apple notes

5 stars

So much apple! Absolutely loved it, and I dont normally love Chardonnay!

Simply stunning!

5 stars

Delicious! A classic Californian Chardonnay that's the perfect balance of richness and boldness yet still fresh like crisp apples. The bourbon finish is subtle and just adds that extra edge, without over-powering. Bought on a whim and will definitely be buying again.

