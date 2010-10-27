Quaker Oat So Simple Original Porridge 10 Pack 270G

- Energy760kJ 180kcal9%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt0.20g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557 kJ
Product Description
- Original Microwaveable Oats
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
- You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - 10 porridge sachets made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats
- - All the delicious Quaker flavour you know and love in one convenient porridge sachet
- - Ready in just 2 minutes, Quaker Oat So Simple microwaveable porridge oats are a great morning time-saver
- - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
- - Contains no artificial flavours or artificial preservatives
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition.
- There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g. Each serving (27g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- Box - Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- "Quaker" and the Quaker Man Device are registered trademarks.
- © Quaker Oats 2020
- 100% Whole Grain
- Ready in 2 Mins
- No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Pack size: 270G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before See side of packStore in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
10 x 27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 27g
|Per 27g^1 (%*)
|Energy
|1557 kJ
|420 kJ
|760 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|100 kcal
|180 kcal (9%*)
|Fat
|7.7 g
|2.1 g
|5.0 g (7%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|2.3 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|16 g
|24 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.0 g
|0.3 g
|8.4 g (9%*)
|Fibre
|9.0 g
|2.4 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|11 g
|3.0 g
|8.9 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.20 g (3%*)
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1^With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
