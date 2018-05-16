We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Preta Manger Classic Granola 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • A blend of golden syrup toasted oats with pumpkin seeds, raisins, golden linseed and cinnamon.
  • Bringing pret joy to your home
  • Inspired by our famous Five Berry Bowl, our Classic Granola combines rolled oats, raisins and crunchy pumpkin seeds, baked in an apple and cinnamon glaze for just the right amount of sweetness.
  • Don't Recycle
  • Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
  • Sweet & fruity with a cinnamon twist
  • High in Fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 450G
Information

Ingredients

Oats (50%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Sunflower Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Raisins (4.5%), Brown Sugar, Golden Linseed (3.5%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Buckwheat Flakes (3%), Cinnamon, Salt, Cassia

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Peanut, Nut, Sesame, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To recreate our Five Berry Bowl at home, just spoon a good dollop of berry compote or jam on top of some Greek yogurt, sprinkle on a couple of spoonfuls of Classic Granola and finish with a handful of fresh berries. Delicious!

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain. Young children can choke on seeds.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • Pret A Manger France,

Return to

  • pret.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 45g serving†% RI Per 45g serving
Energy1875kJ844kJ10%
-447kcal201kcal
Fat16.2g7.3g10%
of which saturates2.3g1.0g5%
Carbohydrates60.3g27.1g10%
of which sugars21.8g9.8g11%
Fibre6.4g2.9g
Protein11.7g5.3g11%
Salt0.56g0.25g4%
†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 10 servings---

Safety information

View more safety information

