Preta Manger Classic Granola 450G

Product Description
- A blend of golden syrup toasted oats with pumpkin seeds, raisins, golden linseed and cinnamon.
- Bringing pret joy to your home
- Inspired by our famous Five Berry Bowl, our Classic Granola combines rolled oats, raisins and crunchy pumpkin seeds, baked in an apple and cinnamon glaze for just the right amount of sweetness.
- Don't Recycle
- Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Pret® is the registered trade mark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
- Sweet & fruity with a cinnamon twist
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Oats (50%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Sunflower Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Raisins (4.5%), Brown Sugar, Golden Linseed (3.5%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Buckwheat Flakes (3%), Cinnamon, Salt, Cassia
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Peanut, Nut, Sesame, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- To recreate our Five Berry Bowl at home, just spoon a good dollop of berry compote or jam on top of some Greek yogurt, sprinkle on a couple of spoonfuls of Classic Granola and finish with a handful of fresh berries. Delicious!
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain. Young children can choke on seeds.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- Pret A Manger France,
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- pret.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 45g serving
|†% RI Per 45g serving
|Energy
|1875kJ
|844kJ
|10%
|-
|447kcal
|201kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|7.3g
|10%
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|60.3g
|27.1g
|10%
|of which sugars
|21.8g
|9.8g
|11%
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.9g
|Protein
|11.7g
|5.3g
|11%
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.25g
|4%
|†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Although we have taken care to remove fruit stones, some may remain. Young children can choke on seeds.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021