Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse Shampoo 400Ml

Head & Shoulders Deep Cleanse anti-dandruff shampoo provides our deepest clean. This oil control shampoo, infused with citrus, is specifically formulated to go deep into scalp pores to fight oil, flakes and itch, providing a thorough clean feeling and up to 100% dandruff free*. Its formula is silicones free, pH balanced and boosted with antioxidants. This Head & Shoulders bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap & dyes) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities) *visible flakes, with regular use

Oil control deep cleansing anti-dandruff shampoo infused with citrus Up to 100% dandruff free (visible flakes, with regular use) Transparent shampoo and bottle for a deep clean and a refreshing new experience This formula is silicone free, pH balanced and contains antioxidants Ideal shampoo for men and women with oily scalp and hair This Head & Shoulders bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap & dyes) and is recyclable (excluding cap and depending on recycling facilities)

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citronellol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract, Melissa Officinalis Leaf Extract, CI 42090

