Clay Oven Bakery 2 Flame Baked Spicy Naan Breads 360G

Product Description
- Spicy Naan Breads
- 360g approx.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with Care Hand-Stretched
- 100% Natural Authentic Ingredients
- Flame Baked Naans
- Nut Free
- No GM
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Shortening, Crushed Chilli, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed], Calcium Propionate (Preservative)
Allergy Information
- See ingredients above in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once open consume within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and consume within three months. Defrost thoroughly and heat as per instructions. Once thawed do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following is a guide only. Appliances may vary.
Grill
Instructions: 1-2 minutes
Dampen with water. Place in a pre-heated medium grill. Turn half way through cooking.
Oven cook
Instructions: Dampen with water.
2-4 minutes 220°C/ Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
1-2 minutes 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- The Clay Oven Bakery Ltd,
- 85 Cobden Street,
- Leicester,
- LE1 2LB.
Return to
- Tel: 0116 262 6700
- E: info@clayovenbakery.co.uk
- www.clayovenbakery.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x Naan Breads
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kcal
|282.7kcal
|Energy kJ
|1196kJ
|Fat
|7.0g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|(of which sugars)
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.49g
Using Product Information
