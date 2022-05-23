We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoked Bacon & Ketchup Sandwich

3.5(2)
£2.80
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bacon and tomato ketchup in white bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers beechwood smoked bacon and tomato ketchup on soft, white bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • Beechwood Smoked Bacon

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Bacon (25%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Tomato Paste, Tomato Passata, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1140kJ / 271kcal1756kJ / 418kcal
Fat9.9g15.2g
Saturates3.8g5.9g
Carbohydrate32.3g49.7g
Sugars6.5g10.0g
Fibre1.3g2.0g
Protein12.6g19.4g
Salt1.40g2.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
very good, nice change from usual sandwiches

5 stars

very good, a nice change from usual boring sandwiches

Dry and tasteless.

2 stars

I was didapointed with this. Very dry, no butter/marg which is usual but there was also very little tomato sauce rendering the whole thing dry and tasteless. There wasn't much bacon either, it certainly wasn't packed full of it as it appears in the picture. So a dry, white sandwich with a smear of tomato sauce. I'll stick with BLTs from now on. Shame, because the bacon is the best part of a BLT for me so this could have be a real winner.

