Tesco Smoked Bacon & Ketchup Sandwich

very good, a nice change from usual boring sandwiches
Dry and tasteless.
I was didapointed with this. Very dry, no butter/marg which is usual but there was also very little tomato sauce rendering the whole thing dry and tasteless. There wasn't much bacon either, it certainly wasn't packed full of it as it appears in the picture. So a dry, white sandwich with a smear of tomato sauce. I'll stick with BLTs from now on. Shame, because the bacon is the best part of a BLT for me so this could have be a real winner.