Pure Via Baker's Secret Soft Brown Sugar Alternative 300G

4.6(48)Write a review
Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based table-top sweetener.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect soft brown sugar alternative has been specifically crafted for baking, using just 3 ingredients sourced from nature: erythritol, molasses and steviol glycosides from stevia.
  • Molasses gives Pure Via Baker's Secret® perfect soft brown sugar alternative a delightful rich flavor and colour which makes it ideal for baking.
  • Simply use Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect soft brown sugar alternative just as you would regular soft brown sugar for sweet baked treats with less sugar and calories.
  • Each 100g of Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect soft brown sugar alternative sweetener contains 96% less sugar and 95% fewer calories compared to regular soft brown sugar and provides just as much sweetness for the same volume of product.
  • Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect soft brown sugar alternative has a texture like regular soft brown sugar and can replace it in all baked sweets treats such as cakes, chocolate-chip cookies, banana bread. Use in vegetarian, vegan-friendly and keto friendly recipes as the perfect soft brown sugar substitute for baking.
  • Because of its like-for-like weight replacement, you can follow recipes for soft brown sugar exactly as they are. Show off your lower sugar, lower calorie home-baked creations thanks to Pure Via® Bakers Secret perfect soft brown sugar alternative
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Pure Via and Pure Via Baker's Secret are registered trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC. @2021 Merisant Company 2, Sarl
  • 96% less sugar soft brown sugar alternative
  • 95% less calories than regular soft brown sugar
  • Soft brown sugar like texture
  • Measures like regular soft brown sugar
  • Same sweetness as regular soft brown sugar
  • Friendly to teeth
  • Derived from nature
  • Perfect for all types of baking
  • Contains: erythritol, molasses, steviol glycosides from stevia
  • Naturally gluten-free
  • Suitable for keto, vegetarian and vegan friendly diets
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (0.15%), Molasses, Bulking Agent: Erythritol

Storage

Best before end and lot No: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Measures Just Like Soft Brown Sugar for Baking Peace of Mind
  • 100g of Pure Via Baker's Secret® perfect soft brown sugar alternative (17 kcal) = (For same volume & same sweetness) 100g of soft brown sugar (380 kcal)

Number of uses

Servings per pack = 75, Serving size = 4 g

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

Return to

  • www.purevia.co.uk
  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Freephone: 0800 731 3500 (UK)
  • www.purevia.ie
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer servingPer 100 g
Energy3 kJ (1 kcal)71 kJ (17 kcal)
Fat0 g0 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate3.9 g98 g
- of which sugars0.1 g3.6 g
- of which polyols3.8 g94 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Servings per pack = 75, Serving size = 4g--
48 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

I can’t tell the difference

5 stars

I used this when I made my Christmas cakes because I thought it would help keep down the calories! It was a very successful substitutionand and the cake tasted great. It is rather expensive compared to normal soft brown sugar but as I bought it on promotion I was happy.

Taste

2 stars

I think this tasted too chemically for me. It is very expensive compared to my usual product too.

Great

4 stars

This taste great in coffee and i like the fact that its healthier. Bought on promotion

Brown sugar

5 stars

Its healthy brown sugar. Used it in baking abd didnt notice any difference from standard brown sugar. Given the chance to try it via a promotion

Great taste and texture

4 stars

Great taste and texture, perfect when you are trying to avoid sugar and save some calories. The only downside is that it is quite expensive.

Sugar

4 stars

I made cookies using this sugar alternative. They tasted lovely. The only reason i would not buy again is i found it to be more expensive than normal brown sugar. I bought this as part of a promotion

Ideal for baking

5 stars

This is great for cooking. Its still sweet without the calories. Bought as part of a promotion

Lovely

5 stars

Great taste , good alternative , bought as part of a promotion

Great flavour and taste the same.

5 stars

Use this as a replacement to the regular brwon sugar. Taste the same but feel healthier. Bought as part of a promotion.

Good with cookies

4 stars

This worked well in cookies, having never used it before for this reason. The taste was still good. I saved money on this product

