Pure Via Baker's Secret Soft Brown Sugar Alternative 300G

I can’t tell the difference
I used this when I made my Christmas cakes because I thought it would help keep down the calories! It was a very successful substitutionand and the cake tasted great. It is rather expensive compared to normal soft brown sugar but as I bought it on promotion I was happy.
Taste
I think this tasted too chemically for me. It is very expensive compared to my usual product too.
Great
This taste great in coffee and i like the fact that its healthier. Bought on promotion
Brown sugar
Its healthy brown sugar. Used it in baking abd didnt notice any difference from standard brown sugar. Given the chance to try it via a promotion
Great taste and texture
Great taste and texture, perfect when you are trying to avoid sugar and save some calories. The only downside is that it is quite expensive.
Sugar
I made cookies using this sugar alternative. They tasted lovely. The only reason i would not buy again is i found it to be more expensive than normal brown sugar. I bought this as part of a promotion
Ideal for baking
This is great for cooking. Its still sweet without the calories. Bought as part of a promotion
Lovely
Great taste , good alternative , bought as part of a promotion
Great flavour and taste the same.
Use this as a replacement to the regular brwon sugar. Taste the same but feel healthier. Bought as part of a promotion.
Good with cookies
This worked well in cookies, having never used it before for this reason. The taste was still good. I saved money on this product