Staropramen Lager 6 X 330Ml

3.7(7)Write a review
£6.75
£3.41/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager.
  • #1 Prague Beer in the World
  • Brewed with passion using the finest ingredients including premium Czech Hops
  • 6 x 1.7 UK Units per can
  • 6 x 1.3 ROI Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week. The ROI Department of Health low risk limits for men are up to or less than 17 units per week & for women up to or less than 11 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Visit drinkaware.ie
  • Can - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • ® Registered trade mark of Pivovary Staropramen s.r.o.
  • The Spirit of Prague
  • Proudly Brewed Since 1869
  • Perfectly Balanced
  • Pack size: 1980ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley. May contain traces of Wheat.

ABV

5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place. Best Before End: see base of can.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • MCBC (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • MCBC (UK) Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • EU Food Business Operator:
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1 Unit Centre,
  • Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Road,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great taste

5 stars

We really enjoy the taste of this product, it hand that its a available as a 6 pack.

Best premium lager.

5 stars

Best premium lager on the shelf and for a reasonable price.Best premium lager.

Great tasting Larger.

5 stars

A great tasting drink in a 330ml can when you need a smaller refreshing drink in the evening.

Pretty tasteless

1 stars

This used to be a beautiful beer. Now pretty tasteless. Probably because it's now brewed in the UK and not Czech anymore sadly. Definitely not worth a premium price.

not a real Czech brewed Pilsner

1 stars

This now not a real Czech Pilsner. it's a poor imitation of the real Staropramen. It is an awful imitation poorly brewed in England.

Currently my favourite beer but these taste better

4 stars

Currently my favourite beer but these taste better out of glass rather than cans. I prefer to drink straight out of the can or bottle though so ever so slightly disappointed with these cans

Love this product. Recently bought for a friends g

5 stars

Love this product. Recently bought for a friends get together. Everyone loved it!

