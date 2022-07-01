Staropramen Lager 6 X 330Ml

Great taste
We really enjoy the taste of this product, it hand that its a available as a 6 pack.
Best premium lager.
Best premium lager on the shelf and for a reasonable price.Best premium lager.
Great tasting Larger.
A great tasting drink in a 330ml can when you need a smaller refreshing drink in the evening.
Pretty tasteless
This used to be a beautiful beer. Now pretty tasteless. Probably because it's now brewed in the UK and not Czech anymore sadly. Definitely not worth a premium price.
not a real Czech brewed Pilsner
This now not a real Czech Pilsner. it's a poor imitation of the real Staropramen. It is an awful imitation poorly brewed in England.
Currently my favourite beer but these taste better
Currently my favourite beer but these taste better out of glass rather than cans. I prefer to drink straight out of the can or bottle though so ever so slightly disappointed with these cans
Love this product. Recently bought for a friends g
Love this product. Recently bought for a friends get together. Everyone loved it!